DEFENDING THE SOVEREIGNTY OF THE CARICOM STATES

We are in a tough spot the CARICOM countries. The CARICOM region is supposed to be a zone of peace but there is a facture line that has developed in the region between those who accept uncritically the word of the United States that they are killing drug traffickers on the high seas that threaten the security of the U S and the region. On the one side is Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname. On the other side are the 11 others who argue not against the stopping of drug trafficking but adhere to the principles of the rule of law and judicial determinations before action and punishment. The Venezuelan government has cancelled all arrangements with Trinidad and Tobago as a result of the Trinidad government’s rhetoric. They have also declared the Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister persona non grata. Trinidad and Tobago have been the most bellicose about it. The Trinidad Prime Minister for her part has said she gives not one wit about what CARICOM thinks. She has an obligation to Trinidad and Tobago first and foremost. The US action is guaranteeing the security of her country, she argues. Grenada is in a pickle. They have been asked to allow U.S. military equipment on their soil. They want to say no because it endangers their own citizen and makes them a target of Venezuelan military action but they dare not say no in the face of US pressure. Such is the sovereignty of these 14 countries in the Caribbean Sea… a zone of peace indeed.