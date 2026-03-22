DEAN’S BLUE HOLE BY ABAGAIL CARTWRIGHT

Leadership or Headlines? The Cost of Reckless Claims

Last week, Opposition Leader Mr. Michael Pintard stood in Parliament waving a list of individuals allegedly under investigation for fraudulently obtained passports. The moment quickly spread across social media, fueling concern and confusion. The government held two separate press briefings to correct what officials described as a serious misrepresentation of the facts.

This is not an isolated incident. During the Golden Isles by-election, Mr. Pintard made a claim about a “bag of Bahamian passports” discovered on a southbound flight—citing “credible sources.” Yet no evidence has ever been produced. That pattern raises troubling questions about his judgment and his approach to matters of national interest that demand accuracy and restraint.

The integrity of the Bahamian passport is not a political tool. It is central to our sovereignty and our standing in the world. Careless or unverified statements on such issues carry real consequences—greater scrutiny for Bahamians traveling abroad (secondary screenings), potential threats to visa-free access, and reduced confidence among international partners, investors, and even educational institutions, putting our children at risk. These are not abstract risks; they affect every Bahamian household, including Mr. Pintard and his family.

Mr. Pintard likes theatrics; his claims are idiotic and unsubstantiated; he is reckless; he is unhinged, and he will do anything to get a headline at our expense. He lacks the leadership aptitude required to run this country. He makes a mockery of systems that we have in place, and most of all, he is making a mockery of Bahamian people. He shows no discipline, takes no accountability, and he has no commitment to truth. Serious concerns such as those he mentioned should be addressed through established channels—engaging the appropriate authorities and verifying facts. When that standard is not met, the country’s reputation is placed at risk.

At a time when the Bahamas must protect its credibility on the global stage, the margin for error is small, and we understand that once reputations are damaged, they are not easily restored. The country deserves leadership defined by sound judgment and respect for the facts—not actions that create uncertainty and unnecessary risk for us all. This is why the polls say that Prime Minister Davis is most trusted to lead the country.

-Abagail Cartwright