FLEIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

Campaign 2026

The Davis Administration will, more likely, suceed in the next general election soundly defeating the opposition FNM/COI. Make no mistake, they are one and the same.

The opposition platform 2026 stands on four pillars: firstly xenophobic rants about the Haitian takeover of the Bahamas; secondly, calling into question the patriotism of Prime Minister Davis and his cabinet; thirdly, trying to convince the Aging Population that we do not need two new hospitals: one in Nassau, and the other in Grand Bahama, but, instead only repair PMH and Rand Memorial. The fourth and final pillow is to defend the narrow interest of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the other Oligarchs from a bygone era. In other words, acting as Waterboys for rich people. This is the essence of their campaign 2026.

The Davis Administration must stand proud of their record: Humanely tackling and dismantling the unregulated (Shanty town) communities throughout the country; The Defense Force, intentionally, protecting the borders and apprehending any person who illegally breach our country’s border.

Regularly placing before the courts illegal migrants, and swift repatriation exercises follow. What other lawful steps is there that can be taken which is not taking place now?

The Bahamian reality is our people will not do entry level or “menial” work. Should we revoke all entry level work permit in our country today, I submit that the grass will grow as high as the windowsill. This is the reality.

The opposition has demonstrated for all the country to see when it comes to the G.B. Port Authority it finds itself looking like a master/servant entanglement.

Freeport has fallen into a state of disrepair and neglect. The owners must be held to account by the government.

The video tapes of the town meeting in Freeport is proof positive as to who is patriotic, and who is not. Who stands up for Bahamians, and who does not.

This country can only move forward with forward thinkers and men who own themselves, and does not see themselves as subservient, thus becoming Waterboys for rich people. For this reason the PLP should WIN.

Felix Sands