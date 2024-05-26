DR. DUANE SANDS IMPLODES: DR. NO AT IT AGAIN

The following statement was issued by Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party, in response to the statement to the Nassau Guardian by Dr Duane Sands, Chairman of the Free National Movement on the building of a new hospital:

23 May 2024

It comes as no surprise that Duane Sands, FNM Chairman, is campaigning to stop the poor and ill from getting a new hospital. The 75k per operation man can have no feel for the poor. Amongst ordinary people of goodwill and PLP’S, he is known as Dr. No

“No mon, no fun, my son.” That is his mantra. Ian Fleming could not have invented a better villain.

Think about this PLPs and people of goodwill: how does a young trained professional sired in a household, led by one who was a dedicated and caring PLP for the poor and the larger public interest, end up joining a group, namely the FNM, that says no to independence, no to national insurance, no to the Defence Force, no to Bamsi, no to Bahamar, no to National Health Insurance. Now he and the FNM say no to the new hospital.

It is clear that nothing further can be done on the site of the present hospital. But Dr. No is so blind, he will not see.

He ought to be ashamed of himself.

End