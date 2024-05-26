MITCHELL MEETS COLLEAGUES IN DOMINICA

The Foreign Ministers of Caricom met in their annual convocation at Roseau, Dominica from 23 to 24 May 2024. They discussed a number of issues concerning the future of the region especially in and around climate change, relations with third states like the United States, the European Union, and the countries of Africa. They also discussed the role that Caricom countries will play in international organizations and urged greater support for the Republic of Haiti. Just before their sessions adjourned on Friday 24 May 2024, they issued the following statement in support of Cuba:

The Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) welcomes the decision of the Government of the United States of America (USA) to remove the Republic of Cuba from its list of states that are “not cooperating fully” in its fight against terrorism.

COFCOR notes, however, that the Republic of Cuba remains on the US State Department’s list of countries that have been deemed by the USA to be State Sponsors of Terrorism. COFCOR therefore, renews its call for the urgent removal of Cuba from the list of countries deemed to be State Sponsors of Terrorism.

COFCOR also reaffirms its rejection of the unilateral imposition by the United States of America of the economic, commercial, and financial embargo against Cuba. Both the designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism and the 62-year-old embargo are unjust and wrongly imposed upon the Cuban people and must be terminated.

ROSEAU