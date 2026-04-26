DR LYNWOOD BROWN SAYS NO COMPARISON BETWEEN PLP AND FNM

The argument that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and the Free National Movement (FNM) are “the same” does not stand up to serious scrutiny. It ignores a fundamental question: what actually defines a political organization?

Is it the individuals within it—who may come and go—or is it the policies, philosophy, and governing priorities that remain constant over time?

The answer must be the latter.

Political parties are not defined by defections or shared personalities. In a small country like The Bahamas, movement between organizations is inevitable. What matters is the ideological foundation and the consistent direction of governance.

I stand firmly behind the PLP because of its clear philosophical commitment: placing people above things.

This approach reflects a deeply rooted understanding—both moral and practical—that society has an obligation to protect its most vulnerable. Grounded in the recognition that “the poor will always be with us,” the PLP has consistently sought to build systems that ensure dignity, opportunity, and security for all Bahamians.

That philosophy is not abstract—it is evidenced through institution-building and nation-building:

The creation of the National Insurance Board (NIB), ensuring social protection

Expansion of access to education through institutions like the University of The Bahamas (formerly COB)

Investment in skills-based development through the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) and the National Training Agency

Development of affordable housing communities such as Yellow Elder and Elizabeth Estates

Strengthening national development and security through institutions like the Royal Bahamas Defence Force

Youth development via the National Youth Service Bahamas

Agricultural and economic diversification through Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute

Financial empowerment through entities like the Bank of The Bahamas and Bahamas Mortgage Corporation

These are not isolated policies—they are expressions of a coherent philosophy: that national development must include social protection, education, skills training, and opportunity creation.

The PLP also recognizes a critical balance: while poverty may never be fully eliminated, it can be systematically reduced through investment in education, skills, and access to opportunity. This is how a nation grows—not just economically, but socially.

Equally important, the PLP acknowledges that not every citizen will follow an academic path. By investing in technical and vocational training, it affirms that every individual has value and a role to play in nation-building.

So the question is not whether individuals have crossed political lines—that is inevitable. The real question is:

Which party has demonstrated a consistent philosophy, backed by institutions and policies, aimed at uplifting the people?

For me, the answer is clear.

LET’S CONTINUE THE PROGRESS