DUANE SANDS TRASH TALKING AGAIN

Duane Sands, the voluble FNM Chair, was in the press last week writing in chapter and verse all the things he says that the PLP has to accomplish. They are fixated on the issue of single source contracts. Let’s get this straight: the PLP and the FNM have a philosophical difference between us on this. You in the FNM want to give the contracts to your UBP friends and we want to share the wealth by affirmative action. We are happy to divide on that issue.