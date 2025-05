FAREWELL TO ARTIS NEELY

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey

Widow of Artis Neely

MP for West Grand Bahama Kingsley Smith

Senators James Turner, Kirk Russell and Randy Rolle

Ambassadors Brian Seymour and Keith Russell

He was a well-loved and well known figure in the West Grand Bahama community. His community of West End turned out in masses at the Mary Magdalene Church in West End to bid businessman Artis Neely a fond farewell. May he rest in peace.