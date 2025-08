Eating Corn In Grenada

From Facebook:

In the old days in Nassau, you used to be able to get roasted crunchy corn from the side of the road. Guess what they still do it in Grenada. This is St Paul’s in Grenada and you get 2 roast corn for 10 dollars EC. Tasty tasty. The adult is Edlyn Smith and the little girl Zhavea John.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

29 July 2025