The African Caribbean Trade And Investment Forum In Grenada

From Facebook:

It was an honour to listen to Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey as she promoted the Caribbean African Market Place for Freeport at the African Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum in St George’s, Grenada. The whole Bahamas delegation then posed for a photo with her Senator Barry Griffin and her assistant Chevonia McBride.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

29July 2025