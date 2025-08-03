Visiting Ft George In Grenada

I wanted my police aides to understand the history of Caricom. In 1983 there was a military dispute and revolt against Maurice Bishop, then PM of Grenada, who himself came to power by a coup. Mr Bishop was a school mate of former Prime Minister Perry Christie at University of Birmingham. Mr Bishop’s former colleagues lined him up against a wall and executed him. The plaque marks the spot in Ft George. We were taken on the restoration tour by Shera Lateau, Sgt Damier was my equerry in Grenada. The Foreign Service staff joined us for the photo. There have been three military revolts in the Caricom region. Two in Trinidad and one in Grenada. Otherwise civilian rule has been accepted by the population. The Grenadian

Police officer at far left was born one year after the events in 1983 but he was taught it in school.

29 July 2025