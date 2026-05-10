FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

A campaign based on Gloom and Doom; praying for drought so the crops in the field will dry up and die. For every problem the Bahamas faces, the Haitian people are blamed. This is the campaign of Pintard, Sands, and Bain. A 2026 campaign based on despair, instead of Hope.

Today Grand Bahama stands on the verge of a Renaissance. US dollars are in widespread circulation and is being given for change in stores on Grand Bahama.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority, the colonial overlords of the island is being held to account by the Davis Administration. Michael Pintard, however, for his part have taken the posture of a Slave, defending ‘his‘ colonial Masters, clearly siding with the GBPA, which is the wrong side.

Today because of Pintard’s embarrassing Uncle Tom’s posture with the GBPA, along with internal fighting in the FNM, his Marco City seat is now in jeopardy, along with the once stronghold of Central Grand Bahama, could possibly fall.

Today, unapologetically, consistent with the slave mentality the FNM has set their eyes on putting the numbers boys out of business; hundreds of gaming employees could find themselves on the unemployment line.

The math of the Davis Administration given out as much as 300,000 citizenships does not add up with the amount of new register voters. Clearly this was a lie to rile up the the prejudice against the Haitian people, how sad!

On Tuesday May 12th, the people are faced with two choices Hope and Progress. The other side, a campaign struggling to find a message with a subservient leader trying to hold together a divided house with a message of DOOM and Gloom.

We pray God’s Sovereign will be done.

Felix Sands