The Choice Before The Bahamas: Why the PLP and FNM Are Not the Same

Over the past few weeks, I have heard a phrase repeated over and over again: “Both parties are the same.”

But anyone who truly understands the history, philosophy, and priorities of the two major parties knows that this simply is not true.

The differences are not cosmetic. They are ideological.

The Progressive Liberal Party was born out of struggle. It emerged as a movement against inequality, exclusion, and oppression. It was created to give ordinary Bahamians — the taxi driver, the straw vendor, the domestic worker, the fisherman, the single mother, the young man from the inner city, and the Family Island child with big dreams — a voice in a country where power was once reserved for a privileged few.

That philosophy still matters today.

The PLP is, at its core, the party of the working class.

It is the party that fights for minimum wage increases because it understands that workers deserve dignity and empowerment, not survival wages. It is the party that pushes training opportunities, entrepreneurship, and pathways for small business ownership because it believes economic opportunity should not belong only to the wealthy and well-connected.

The PLP recognizes the realities facing modern Bahamian families. We are an aging population battling chronic diseases, rising healthcare costs, and economic pressures that weigh heavily on ordinary households.

That is why the PLP introduced National Health Insurance. Not because it was politically convenient, but because healthcare should not be a luxury only the wealthy can afford.

The PLP sees the people others overlook.

It focuses on the elderly woman struggling to stretch her pension. The disabled citizen who needs dignity and support. The young graduate desperate for opportunity. The single parent trying to keep food on the table while building a better future for their children.

That matters.

In Matthew 25:40, Christ teaches that whatever we do for “the least of these,” we do unto Him. At its best, the philosophy of the PLP reflects those principles: lifting burdens, extending opportunity, and ensuring that the vulnerable are not abandoned by society.

The PLP understands that a nation cannot truly prosper if prosperity is reserved only for a small circle at the top. That is where the contrast with the FNM becomes impossible to ignore.

The FNM’s governance philosophy has often centered around protecting the interests of the powerful, the wealthy elite, and entrenched economic interests. Time and time again, working-class Bahamians are left feeling invisible while well-connected insiders continue to thrive. This creates a dangerous divide in society — one Bahamas for the rich and another for everyone else.

When wealth and opportunity become concentrated among a small group, the consequences ripple across the country: rising frustration, growing inequality, struggling communities, underfunded services, hopelessness among young people, and a shrinking middle class. A country divided between privilege and struggle can never truly move forward together.

The PLP offers a different vision.

A Bahamas where opportunity is expanded. A Bahamas where healthcare is accessible. A Bahamas where workers are respected. A Bahamas where home ownership is possible for ordinary families. A Bahamas where the government sees and values the people who wake up every day simply trying to build a better life.

On May 12, Bahamians must ask themselves a simple question:

Which party truly believes that progress should belong to everybody — not just the privileged few?

For many Bahamians, the answer has always been clear.

The PLP is not perfect, but it is the party that was born from the people, built by the people, and continues to fight for the people.

-Abigail Cartwright