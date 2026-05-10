STUPID DR FOX FNM CANDIDATE FOR FOX HILL DOPING SCANDAL

So it appears that the FNM has not just one but two loony tunes with the last name Fox running for them. We know about the antics of Rick Fox. But now comes the candidate for the FNM in Fox Hill, who happens to be a Fox as well. He is caught up in a doping scandal on camera hawking growth hormone to athletes. He says that is fake news but he is right there admitting it. Then after threatening to give a prescription to his opponent in the PLP, he is on the public stage saying he is tired in three languages. What a dope. The following commentary was contributed anonymously on the issue of doping, the scandal in which Nicholas Fox, the FNM’s candidate is now involved:

DR. FOX CAUGHT ON HIDDEN CAMERA ALLEGEDLY PROVIDING BANNED ATHLETIC DRUGS TO AN ATHLETE?

Let’s give Dr. Fox the benefit of the doubt for a moment. He has stated that he was never charged with any crime, and while the substance in question may be banned in athletic competition elsewhere, it may still be legal in The Bahamas, there are still serious questions that deserve answers.

When a patient visits a doctor, does the patient tell the doctor what medication they want? Or is it the doctor’s responsibility to first examine the patient, make a diagnosis, and then prescribe medication based on medical need?

That is the concern here.

Even if the substance itself was legal locally, many people believe it was still wrong to provide drugs to someone without first conducting a proper medical examination and diagnosis.

So the question becomes:

Why was Dr. Fox chosen specifically?

Was he recommended because he was known to provide certain drugs upon request? If so, for how long has this allegedly been happening?

There is a clear difference between medication properly prescribed after medical evaluation and drugs handed out without proper examination. Any trained medical professional understands that distinction.

At the end of the day, these allegations raise very serious ethical concerns, and the matter deserves a full investigation, and Dr. Fox is not fit for office, not even his own medical office to be quite honest. Ya can’t trust him.