FIRE IN BIMINI

Tragedy struck Bimini on Wednesday 9 July 2026 not in the sense that there was loss of life but there was the destruction of the family quarters of five families in that island by fire. It is a usual pattern of events. Bimini is built in close quarters with wooden houses and many not up to any kind of code. When the fire broke out, the machines could not be brought in to effectively fighting the fire and so the buildings were destroyed. There needs to be some systemic address to all of these issues. This is perhaps the third or fourth fire of this kind in a decade in Bimini. This should stop happening. We have the public services signing into help but in the longer term it would be more useful to crack down on code violations and building practices and firefighting equipment than having to depend on social services.