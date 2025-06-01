FOR OBIE FERGSUON DENIAL IS NOT A RIVER IN EYGPT

Obie Ferguson, the TUC Labour leader, is in denial. That’s not a river in Egypt either. Mr. Ferguson sat down with the PLP just before the general election in 2021. First on his agenda before getting down to the finer points of public policy was the fact that he had been so successful as an attorney. He had argued successfully before the Privy Council and yet he had not be awarded the designation King’s Counsel. This puts you at the top of the legal profession. Prime Minister Philip Davis in whose power that would be when he became Prime Minister, agreed on the nod. Now Mr. Ferguson is trashing the memorandum of understanding claiming that the PLP has not fulfilled its promises. The only thing is he is one of the main beneficiaries of the MOU. He is now KC. He claims that isn’t true; that he got it because of competence and his successful advocacy at the bar. No doubt that was a part of it but why when the FNM was in power despite all the success at the Bar did he not get it? It took a PLP administration to agree to confer the award and then did so.