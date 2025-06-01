LABOUR LEADER TO BOYCOTT HIS OWN MARCH

26 August 2021 following the signing of the MOU between the TUC and the PLP

Every year it appears that Labour leaders become more and more quarrelsome. They are worse than the women in the straw market or the people in the Junkanoo groups. They just like to row about something. No one is a greater example of that than Obie Ferguson. He is the man whom Shane Gibson when he was Labour Minister, said he would not believe a word he says. That is turned out to be prescient. Mr. Ferguson who heads the Trade Union Congress of The Bahamas sat down in the months before the last general election in 2021 and negotiated a set of points called a Memorandum of Understanding between the PLP and the TUC. While it is not in the memo itself, the first thing he and his colleagues asked for was the conferral of the designation of King’s Counsel on Mr. Ferguson. It was agreed and before anything else from the MOU was executed, Mr. Ferguson was given the designation. Now Mr. Ferguson has announced with Labour Day, less than a week to go, that he is not going to show up to his own march. He claims that the PLP has made the matter political by saying that its members are going to show up on the march. But political parties showing up on the Labour Day march, that is nothing new. From the time that Randal Fawkes started the Labour Day parades, the PLP has been marching with labour. This year will be no different. Missing in action though will be Obie Ferguson. What a sad fate. The pretext is that the MOU was not fulfilled, even though the main beneficiary of the MOU was Mr. Ferguson himself who is now KC. He has a convenient memory on the matter now. He claims that isn’t the case. Well, loose the donkeys and tie us.

