FOREIGN MINISTRY ON ALLEGATION OF VICTIMIZATION

An FNM partisan Celina Rolle, who formerly worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs went on a public platform in Nassau and claimed that she had been victimized because she was an FNM. The following statement was issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response:



27 March 2025

It has been brought to the Ministry’s attention that a former employee of the public service who was deployed on contract to the Ministry has claimed on an FNM platform that she was victimized during her time of employment in the public service at the Foreign Ministry, because of the coding of her salary and the requirement to repay monies that were overpaid by the government to her account.

The record shows that this is not an unusual dispute by employees in the public service and also has no political tinge to the matter. The salary was subsequently uncoded.

The public service record shows that the former officer proceeded on what was supposed to have been study leave without pay, except by inadvertence she was paid her full salary during the period of study leave. This was a sum to which she knew she was not entitled. The sum had to be recovered as a result.

In the result, the former employee disagreed with the terms of the repayment and resigned from the service. The amount remains outstanding and remains due and owing to the government.

