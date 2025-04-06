WHAT’S MINNIS GONNA DO?

The Tribune led with the headline on Friday 4 April 2025 that there was no room for Dr. Hubert Minnis in the Free National Movement as a candidate in the next general election. For months the rumours have been swirling that the disaffection was such that the FNMs leader Michael Pintard was going to expel Dr. Minnis from the candidate list. It appears that the news was delivered to Dr. Minnis on Friday 28 March 2025. The whole country wants to know what will Dr. Minnis do next. The PLP sources are saying that Dr. Minnis and his collaborators former Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister, former Minister Renward Wells have both pledged to do all they can to wreck the FNM’s chances in the next election if they are denied nominations.