INGRAHAM’S STRUGGLE FOR RELEVANCE

Surprise! Surprise! Guess who is back in the water swimming with the sharks. After failing to keep the peace between Michael Pintard and Dr. Hubert Minnis in the FNM, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham intervened in the public domain to say that he agreed with the statement of a foreign judge on the bench in The Bahamas that trials were taking too long in The Bahamas. Blow us down! The first thing is people said that’s strange since Mr. Ingraham was Prime Minister for 15 years, how come he is just finding this out now and what did he do about it when he was Prime Minister. The larger point is it is now clear and that is that Hubert Ingraham is irrelevant to what is happening within the FNM, There is full scale warfare going on and all the PLP is doing is buying the popcorn. Mr. Pintard has reportedly told former Ministers Desmond Banister, Renward Wells and now MP Adrian Gibson they will not be re-nominated by the FNM for the next general election. Mr. Ingraham was at least trying to save Mr. Minnis but that clearly did not work either because the press says Dr. Minnis is also out.