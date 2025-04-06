HERE WE GO AGAIN ABOUT CONTRACTS AND FALSE SCANDAL

In their desperate attempt to find something that smacks of scandal, to throw mud and hope that something sticks, the FNM is now honed on to the publication of a list of contracts that the government delivered last year out of public funds. This is a requirement of the FNM passed Public Procurement Act. This is an act that was supported by the PLP only because it allowed single source procurement. The PLP took the positon that if the system did not allow single source procurement that the usual suspects would end up with the contracts like Hot Mix and the usual families who now own the Arawak Port Development. The FNM cried foul over an allocation of an alleged contract for 183 million dollars for roadworks in West Grand Bahama. The printing of the particular contract was an administrative error. It should not have been on the list since the Prime Minister had intervened and stopped the allocation. In any event the allocation was not just for the particular contractor. The contractor has a model in business of project management so some 33 contractors in West Grand Bahama were due to get work out of the project. Nevertheless the government decided to go a different way and the Finance Ministry should never have printed it in the list with that allocation included. The point is there is no scandal there at all.