DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER TAKES LEGAL ACTION

During the past week, there was a vicious attack on the Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper who is also the Member of Parliament for Exuma. The attack came in a video which had commentary from someone with an American accent suggesting that the DPM had been engaged in an effort contrary to law and contrary to his duty to protect The Bahamas with the development of Sampson Cay in the Exuma chain. The Deputy Prime Minister struck back with a statement to the House saying that as a result he had made a complaint to the police. He said that he was aware of the author of the video note. He denied any unlawful or unethical behaviour. This is the time we are living in, where every Tom, Dick and Harry thinks they can just spew false information in the public domain through the social media platforms with impunity. Diane Philips who is the public relations agent for the competing development that is suspected in the attack on the Deputy Prime Minister told the press that her agency and the developer of the next door island would never be involved in such an attack. We shall see when the investigation is complete.