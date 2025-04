Mitchell’s Farewell To Baroness Scotland

From Facebook:

We said prayers at Evensong at the Westminister Abbey in London for Baroness Patricia Scotland to mark the end of her term as Secretary General of the Commonwealth. Blessings. The Bahamas High Commissioner and his staff along with Ambassador Paul Rolle and Mrs Rolle attended the service. Photos by Dominick Lightbourne

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

1 April 2025