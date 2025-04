Fred Mitchell Welcomes New SG of The Commonwealth

From Facebook:

It was my privilege to be the first Foreign Minister of the Commonwealth to call on the new Secretary General Shirley Botchwey, former Foreign Minister of Ghana at her office in London. I brought greetings from Prime Minister Philip Davis and best wishes to her during her term. I pledged the support of our country in her work. My highest consideration. Photos by Dominick Lightbourne

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

1 April 2024