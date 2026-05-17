FOX HILL GETS THE BEST PERSON FOR THE JOB

Fred Mitchell overcame the lying propaganda of Nicholas Fox and the FNM to defeat the FNM convincingly in Fox Hill. He is the best person for the job. That is clear. It is clear that the people of Fox Hill agree. The FNM’s candidate was a slimy individual without a moral compass and the brains of a jackass. He deserves to be defeated. He was joined by some of the nastiest people in Fox Hill to do the dirty work that he engendered. We cannot say good riddance because, they have not reformed their behaviour and he will no doubt still be around poking is nasty mouth in the business of decent people. Here are the figures for the out turn:

Summary in Fox Hill

PLP 2456

FNM 1432

COI 444

Total registered number of voters in Fox Hill is 6,462. 4,332 persons voted making the voter turnout (VTO) for Fox Hill 67%

Of the 4,332 voters Fred got 2,456 votes. Indicating that he got 57% of the votes cast.

The difference Fred and FNM is 1,024 votes.

Fred received 57% of the votes, FNM 33% and COI 10%

National VTO = 56%