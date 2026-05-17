WHY THE PLP WON

The victory of the PLP in the general election of 12 May 2026 was a testament to a confluence of many things. One was the leadership of the Prime Minister Philip Davis. There was no driving anti-Davis sentiment in the population. That was a good start. Then there was the good economy. This was joined by a scandal free administration. The FNM tried to invent scandals but nothing stuck with the population. Finally, it was the ground game of the MPs and candidates. They simply did their work during the term connecting with the people and in the campaign. Congrualtions to all for a job well done. Remember though the struggle continues.