NICHOLAS FOX IS A NASTY MAN OF WORTHLESS CHARACTER

He started off his campaign by trying to fool the people of Fox Hill that he had no political intentions. He went to the Catholic Church where he had a friendly pastor and inserted himself into the mass saying that he was leading an anti-crime civic organization and asking the church’s help. The PLP’s in the Catholic Church of St Anselem’s were incensed and objected. Then he dressed in orange and went on parade in Fox Hill with known FNMs and tried to say that he was leading a march anti-crime. He was so dumb and ignorant, the man who boasted that he grew up in Fox Hill did not know the difference between the Fox Hill Parade and Freedom Park. Once that was sorted out, he left with his tail between his leg. It was then downhill from there. He started a hot dog giveaway campaign at his political headquarters with little children without arranging for a responsible adult to be present. He ran a propaganda war on Facebook that then frightened the PLP establishment to lose confidence in the campaign of the PLP in Fox Hill. It all turned out to be nonsense. He could not afford the 600 dollars a week to maintain the hot dog giveaway. Then he started abusing the people of Fox Hill by saying that they beg for things too much. In the end his campaign fizzled and he was reduced to personal attacks that were largely ignored by the PLP’s candidate. On Election Day itself he was throwing homophobic barbs against the PLP’s candidate. The FNM candidate is well known as homosexual so it is interesting that he would want to go there. He claimed that his PLP opponent was suffering dementia. He claimed that his PLP opponent was delusional. He claimed that the people of Fox Hill hated his PLP opponent. All of it a lying, nasty, slimy campaign. The FNM’s campaign was a testament to all the stereo types of the homophobes about how people of that orientation act. In the end it was revealed that he was caught up in a doping scandal in an Al Jazeera documentary in which he was seen pedaling growth hormone for athletes. That is the character of the FNM’s candidate in Fox Hill. A nasty worthless man who deserved to lose.