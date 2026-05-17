MICHAEL PINTARD DESREVEDLY DOWN IN FLAMES

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We are happy to report this week that Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition has lost the general election. He and his party ran a fleckless, nasty campaign, with no attention to policy but simply flinging mud. They lost. The people of The Bahamas rejected them. We must ensure that they do not come back again.

The most gratifying losses were those that saw Dr. Duane Sands, Senator Darren Henfield and Deputy Leader Shannendon Cartwright lose their bids to get back to public office.

The Leader of the Opposition must fall on his sword and resign. He must go.

It is likely he will not. The parliamentary FNM party has reaffirmed his leadership role so he will stay there and be an embarrassment to them.

We in the PLP must not let them forget.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 16 May 2026 up to midnight: 1,105,443;

Number of hits for the month of May up to Saturday 16 May 2026 up to midnight: 2,124,778;

Number of hits for the year 2026 up to Saturday 16 May 2026 up to midnight: 18,103,765;