The Bahamas Cannot Afford to Ignore Electoral Reform Any Longer

Abigail Cartwright writes from Dean’s Blue Hole

There are many lessons to be learned from the last general election in The Bahamas, but one issue that deserves urgent national attention is electoral reform — particularly the state of the voters register.

One of the most striking observations after the election came from Bruce Golding, head of the Commonwealth Observer Group. He openly noted that many of the recommendations repeatedly made by international observers continue to be ignored election after election. That level of frustration should concern every Bahamian who values democracy and public trust in the electoral process.

Equally troubling were reports of voters arriving at polling stations with valid voter’s cards, only to discover that their names were missing from the register. That cannot simply be brushed aside as “human error.” The right to vote is one of the most fundamental rights in a democracy, and any system that prevents eligible citizens from exercising that right weakens public confidence.

At the same time, the national conversation about “low voter turnout” requires greater context and understanding.

Before 2017, voter registration was tied more directly to election cycles. People registered because they intended to vote in an upcoming election. Naturally, turnout percentages appeared higher. However, since the introduction of a continuous voter register in 2017, the list of registered voters has steadily grown year-round.

The numbers tell the story: • 2017: 181,543 registered voters • 2021: 194,525 registered voters • 2026: 209,245 registered voters

A continuous register is not inherently a problem. In fact, it is a modern and necessary system. But if the register is not routinely cleaned and updated, it can create a misleading picture of voter participation.

Today, the register likely includes persons who have died, missing, permanently relocated, imprisoned, stopped voting for religious or personal reasons, or registered without any intention of participating in elections. When these names remain on the list, turnout percentages can appear artificially low, fueling public criticism and mistrust.

If this issue is not addressed urgently, the consequences could be serious: • declining public confidence in election results, • increased misinformation and conspiracy theories, • inaccurate constituency data, • opportunities for electoral abuse, • and continued voter frustration and disengagement.

Election reform must become a national priority. And any serious reform effort should begin with one simple but critical step: cleaning up and modernizing the voter register so that it accurately reflects the active voting population of The Bahamas.

-Abigail Cartwright