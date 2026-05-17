The Campaign of Hatred

FELIX SANDS WRITES FROM FREEPORT

The 2026 elections campaign of hatred and bitterness has soundly been rejected by the Bahamian voting population. The scapegoating of the Haitian diaspora was a central theme. The Opposition Forces allied with some so-called Prophets of the church singled out the Haitians that live, work, built our homes, clean our houses and do all manner of entry level jobs that most Bahamian people refuse to do.

In Grand Bahama, a minister of the Gospel went as far as accusing the Davis Administration of giving out as much as 300,000 citizenships in order to be re-elected government, a blistering falsehood. Other members of the opposition accused the government of giving out passports like candy to the people of Haitian descent. At times, the rhetoric spewed out was nothing short of disgraceful.

The Bahamas Christian Council, shamefully, retreated to the safety of the political tall grass in silence, rather than openly rebuking the sinful message of bigotry.

The message of Jesus Christ, the Son of the Living God, will one day come back, again, to Rapture his called out people (the church) which will come from every tribe, kindred, and nations including the people of the Haitian diaspora to live with him in Heaven was not proclaimed, at all. Instead, we heard a pitiful safe message targeting the vice of gambling. Christian Council Repent! It seems the light of the word of transformation has gone out in your midst. A sad commentary, indeed!

The reality of the Bahamian circumstance, as it now exists, is the people of the Haitian diaspora are already woven into the fabric of our nation helping to build up these Isles of June. They marry our sons and daughters, having married their schoolmates who they grew up with, and therefore, becoming our family.

Illegal migration, at present, is being managed expeditiously by the Davis Administration like no other prior government and, more importantly, handled humanely.

Common sense dictates the whipping up of hysteria is not helpful to our national development as a country. Political parties openly showing disrespect to the Haitian people is engaging in a Fool’s errand and will pay a price at the polls of any election.

Sowing seeds of Discord could ultimately lead to sectarian violence as witnessed around other parts of the world. This must not be our portion.

We must pray and ask God to forgive us of the sin of bigotry and anger against the Human family. We should, at all times, keep before us that as a part of the human family, we are made in the image and likeness of God; requiring daily grace and mercy from God, the creator of man and creation.

Felix Sands