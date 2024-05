FR KENNY IS NOW A BISHOP

The Pope has appointed Fr. Kenny Forbes of the Archdiocese of Nassau as the new Bishop of Dominica. The ordination will take place on 25 July in Rouseau. He hails from Clarence Town, Long Island and is a product of a public school education in The Bahamas. Prime Minister Philip Davis welcomed the appointment, following the release of the Vatican’s statement on 2 May 204. Congratulations and do well.