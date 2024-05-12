QUESTION TIME IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

The House of Assembly’s business was derailed by the Opposition Free National Movement in a fake to and fro on Wednesday 8 May 2024 over answering questions out by the Opposition Free National Movement, on the order paper. The FNM when they left office had 260 questions that were left unanswered. They have been making a meal of the fact that the PLP has not answered the questions. Our view is that they should not. But in any event, the Minister of Foreign Affairs answered the questions asked of him. Not one mention in the press. They all concentrated on the Prime Minister who said that he as not prepared to answer the questions. That was a complete answer. No sir. We will not answer.