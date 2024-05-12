TRUMP SHOULD GO TO JAIL

The salacious details coming out in the trial of Donald Trump in the United States in a New York courtroom are aptly emblematic of the Trump era. He was a sleazy individual and his administration was covered in sleaze. The testimony of former prostitute Stormy Daniels was riveting for the salacious detail even though not necessary to prove the charges. She left a lasting impression when she spoke of Trump in his boxers on the bed, waiting to have sex with her. Thus we have as an apt symbol of that era a corpulent pale old body, having sex with a prostitute in a New York hotel. There is no better description than this. Just for lowering the standards of the American experiment, Donald Trump should be in jail.