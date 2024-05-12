ADRIAN GIBSON MP COMMENTS ON HIS CASE IN THE HOUSE?

Adrian Gibson spoke in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 8 May 2024. He was speaking on the bill to allow for a trial by a Judge alone at the election of the defendant. He was critical of the jury system. Now on its own that is fine except this is the same man who is charged before the courts and is subject at the moment to a jury trial. So could that by any stretch of the imagination be a comment upon the case which he now has him before he criminal bar? Some member of the House should remind him of the sub judice rule of the House of Assembly. This is a rule which says Members of the House should avoid comment on anything about cases before the courts. This seems a clear violation in this case.