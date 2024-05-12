THE ROAD PAVING TO STELLA MARIS IS STARTING

We are happy for the people and especially the PLP voters of North Long Island. The PLP has kept its promise to them and more particularly the promise made by Fred Mitchell when he held his last town meeting there in July of last year in Burnt Ground. He indicated that the roads in the north would be fixed by October 2023. We missed that deadline but the roads are now in an advanced state of repair in the north. He has even seen that the roads into the Stella Maris Resort and to the airport are properly paved. This is a good result. Soon the Rowdy Boys should have the ability to do all the roads throughout Long Island at the asphalt hot mix level.