THE PLP FIGHTING TO GET THINGS DONE

If you pay attention to the Free National Movement, the PLP would be doing nothing. The FNM are best at approbating and reprobating at the same time. They will get up and say that the PLP does not consult and is moving too quickly to ram things down the throats of Bahamians without regard for the views of the stakeholders. Then when you consult, their argument is that you are taking too long to do anything about the nation’s urgent problems. The best thing to do is to ignore them and their tactics which are simply designed to stop the forward movement of the PLP’s work.