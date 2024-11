Fred Mitchell In Bimini

From FB:

At my friend Nate Hanna in Bimini having a look at the sea wall he is constructing behind his bakery on the western shore of North Bimini to stop the erosion of his property by the sea. He is the trademark owner of Bimini breads. People come from near and far. We ordered some guava duff to take to Freeport tomorrow morning for my sister Carla.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

2 November 2024