FRED MITCHELL WHAT AN MP DOES EVERY DAY WITHOUT FANFARE

The biggest faker in politics today is Nicholas Fox, the doctor who is under the shadow of allegations of selling growth hormones, an illegal drug for athletes and is the FNM’s candidate for Fox Hill. He is giving away 100 per cent beef hotdogs to unaccompanied minors at his FNM headquarters in Fox Hill. He specializes in tiktok videos that are staged to show only that he is outdoing the now MP Fred Mitchell. Some people have swallowed these lies and abuses hook line and sinker. He quarms his way through silly dialogue and winds his waist in the water in rubber boots faking it that he is actually is removing flood waters. The fact is the water was moved by the MP and the bushes cleared by the MP. He is simply what the Trinidadians call a mamaguyer. We hope that no one is fooled by this stuff. The fact is the MP does the job of the MP every year and that includes fixing the roads, the drains and moving the flood waters feeding the poor and the hungry, burying the dead. Not standing in rubber boots telling a lie on tiktok.