PEOPLE ARE WONDERING WHAT RICK FOX IS UP TO

The former basketball star and actor Rick Fox of Canadian and Bahamian citizenship has been posing a series of interesting paragraphs on his Facebook page. It appears that he is convinced that he can play a role in front line politics. He said that people have been seeking his favour in that direction and that he has not committed to anyone or any party but is on a listening tour. This country is small and quite simple though. The country immediately wanted to know whether the newcomer to the stage is fish or fowl.