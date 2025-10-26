THE TIME IT TAKES

There is an impatience in The Bahamas to get things done and at the same time a slothfulness in the culture that retards forward progress. The worst offender in the government is the revenue and payment system. The complaints are legion about the inability to get business licences, to get tax certificates, to get real property tax assessment numbers, to record documents. The sloth is painful and costly. Something must be done about it but what. At each stage of the game, the agencies say it’s not them but the bottom line is late, late and delay. This cannot go on.