AI AND FRED MITCHELL

On Saturday 18 October 2025, there was a grill out on the Fox Hill Freedom park, sponsored by the Progressive Liberal Party’s head office. At the event the Bikers Club appeared and asked Fred Mitchell to pose on one of the bikes. This he obliged. Within days an image appeared not just of him on the bike but there was video of him doing a wheelie on the bike. While this was a popular image, Mr. Mitchell had nothing to do with the image. According to a voice note by Mr. Mitchell on 22 October 2025, it was AI generated and Mr. Mitchell was in no way involved in its staging or publishing.