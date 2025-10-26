THE PRESS CONCERNED ABOUT SEBASS ROBERT AND CLINT

Suddenly, the newspaper reporters are concerned about the fact that three people who either mange or own media houses are planning to run for public office. They are Sebass Bastian, the owner of Eyewitness News, Robert Carron, the owner of The Tribune network and Clint Watson who is the general manager of ZNS. Both The Tribune and Eyewitness told the press that the questions do not arise since the owners do involve themselves in the day to day work of The Tribune or Eyewitness News. Clint Watson has so far not commented but the path from ZNS to MP is a well-worn path. The reports in the press say that each of these individuals should resign their connections with the entities.