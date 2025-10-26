The HOLOWESKO LADY IS VINDICATED SORTA

The Auditor General’s report on the food distribution programme by Hubert Minnis’ administration was released and published by the government last Wednesday 22 October 2025. It said that they found no malfeasance on the part of Susan Larson who ran the programme. She is a Holowesko by birth. Following the headlines, the press poured scorn on the PLP and the Prime Minister Philip Davis for making the allegations. Then there was a story written Candia Dames about the feelings of Ms. Larson having been arrested and her reputation trashed in public. We were meant to feel sorry for the white lady. Her experience is something young black men go through every week and day being falsely accused and targeted by the police. No doubt a law suit is coming. But dry your eyes: Hubert Minnis before he was sworn in as Prime Minister had Dion Smith, the sitting PLP MP for Nassau Village, arrested and accused of stealing a TV that was in fact his own TV. What about the FNM that charged Shane Gibson and Ken Dorsett both former PLP Minsters with crimes that were trumped up. There were also false allegations against Senator Frank Smith. In the case of both Senator Smith and Shane Gibson the courts pronounced that the FNM had interfered with the course of justice by trying to fix the cases. No apology came from them. So Michael Pintard is now saying there needs to be an apology from Prime Minister Philip Davis for seeking the investigation. When they apologise for their corrupt dealings with Shane Gibson and Frank Smith, maybe the PLP will consider what he says. Until then they should simply suck it up.