A MOTHER LOSES HER LIFE WITH A SORDID BACK STORY

All the newspapers led with the story of the discovery of the body of a pregnant woman who at first had gone missing but was later found dead with child in the Pine Barrens near the airport in New Providence on 22 October 2025. This is another sad end for nothing sensible it seems. The back story is that she was pregnant, supposedly for the man she was living with and it turns out that the baby was not his but that of her boss. That ended up with murder. The boyfriend has now been charged. What a stupid thing. Go find another woman and make another baby but you kill a whole woman and child for nothing. That’s the allegation. Shame.