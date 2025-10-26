NUTTY BELINDA RUNS OUT OF STEAM

The House of Assembly met on Wednesday 22 October 2025. The rumour was that belligerent Belinda Wilson, the union leader, was going to try another walk to town, with teachers taking time off. Perhaps the fact that they will all get their pay docked for following this ill-advised course had something to with it but what we rather think is that rational minds prevailed. The money that they were demanding will be paid in December in the Christmas pay packet. That’s that. They have been shown, the teachers that is, that Belinda cannot deliver for them. That’s that.