THE GUARDIAN GETS IT WRONG ON THE TIDE TURNING

Week before last, just after the second of the demonstrations by belligerent Belinda Wilson of the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT), the Nassau Guardian opined that the tide was turning against the Prime Minister Philip Davis and his connection with the electorate. This was Candia Dames, the FNM ideologue at work, not Candia Dames the excellent journalist and Managing Editor, who can be fair when she isn’t in FNM mode. We say only this to the Nassau Guardian, we will see after this bye-election on 24 November 2025 whether you are right but our response for now is the aphorism of Mark Twain: reports of the PLP’s death are greatly exaggerated.