GOING TO AMERICA IS A RIGHT NOT JUST A PRIVILEGE

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio who is the son of immigrants to the United States, who exercised their right to leave Cuba and come to the US to raise their family including him, now says that there is no entitlement to get a visa to visit the US. It is a privilege extended to others who respect their US laws.

On one level that sounds fine, assuming that the laws are applied in an objective fashion, and without prejudice and discrimination. The problem is that U S laws are not rational and therefore are in conflict with the universal declaration of human rights that gives the right of anyone to leave their country and while not saying so explicitly, the corollary is that you have the right to enter another country provided you respect the process of entry.

The United States is a powerful military behemoth and economic hegemon. The Bible says that the U S (and these day they say they follow the Bible): to whom much is given, much is expected. The problem is that the US is now is failing that test as well.

The hostility toward immigrants is not a good thing. It betrays the greatness of the country that was founded on the invasion of another people’s land, herded and killed those people and created a new state with high ideals.

Today does that new country actually live up to those high ideals when it appears to be acting in an irrational and arbitrary and prejudiced fashion?

The Secretary ought to think on these things.

