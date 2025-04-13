GOOD NEWS ON THE MONEY FRONT DESPITE THE CURMUDGEONS

So Moody’s is changing the outlook of The Bahamas in finances on the international market to positive from stable. At least someone recognizes the good the government is doing. Congratulations to the Prime Minister for the work he has done to get us back to positive for the first time in a decade. Now it’s trying to get inflation down so that people can afford to live in a house and to buy food. Unfortunately our friends next door in North America are making the most cockamamie decisions with regard to their economy and this does not bode well for us mere mortals in The Bahamas.