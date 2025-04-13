MITCHELL ANSWERS PINTARD AND SANDS

The following is an edited transcript of a voice note released by the Chairman of the PLP on Friday 11 April 2025:

You know, we must have the most obtuse, incorrigible, obdurate opposition leaders in this country and in its history.

The Office of the Prime Minister, after careful review of the facts, released a statement of the findings- chapter and verse- on the alleged allocation of $183 million, they said was a contract amount paid to a single vendor. In simple terms, it just ain’t so. An administrative error led to the publication of such a contract allocation and caused a regrettable confusion.

No one denies that anything happened, but it is clear that there ain’t no $183 million allocation, yet the leader of the opposition goes flailing around, with his usual injudicious statements about, “he doesn’t buy it.” Well, maybe you can’t buy it because he’s politically broken and has no political capital to spend.

Then there was what Dr. Duane Sands in his fast lipped statement said. He is the chairman of the FNM. He said it doesn’t add up. Well, in his case, it doesn’t add up because maybe he cannot add. Maybe the rules of arithmetic changed since he went to school. No Dr. Sands 2 + 2 still equal 4, not 5.

What we in the PLP, don’t understand it is how politically inept the FNM is.

First they attack old people.

They said the PLP should fire the 213 policemen brought back on the force. Then they supported the Grand Bahama Port Authority over the people fighting against the raise in electricity rates in Grand Bahama. Then they fired the one MP, who did oppose a rate increase. That’s Iram Lewis.

Next, they supported the failed developer of Bahamar in this bogus judgement that the developer obtained in New York, suggesting that somehow Bahamar is at risk in The Bahamas. Clearly it is not. Then they are supporting this developer more generally, the failed developer, whose single aim it seems, is to wreck The Bahamas and its reputation.

The latest with this $183 million allocation is to attack the successful black Bahamian contractor and by doing so, they want to stop the people of Grand Bahama , the FNM that is, from getting their roads fixed, the lots cleaned up, the sea wall redesigned and repaired. Work for almost 60 subcontractors.

What the PLP says in the circumstances: we appeal to PLPs and the people of goodwill. We say again, Brave Davis doesn’t do foolishness.

Nothing unlawful happened. We say to the government “damn the torpedoes; full speed ahead for Grand Bahama.”