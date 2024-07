GOVERNOR GENERAL TO ARRIVE IN BOTSWANA

Dame Cynthia Pratt is to visit Botswana from 29 July to 3 August 2024. The state visit comes following the state visit of the Prime Minister earlier this year. The President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi insisted the she should come. The Governor General while there will tour facilities related to religion and to support for women, prison reform and the disabled. She will be accompanied by the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell